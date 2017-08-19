Bitcoin Price to Reach $6,000 in 2018, Predicts Wall Street Strategist

The bitcoin price pulled back from its all-time high this weekend, weighed down by a bitcoin cash price surge and disagreements over the SegWit2x scaling proposal. He says several factors will fuel bitcoin’s continued rise to $6,000, including a 50% …
