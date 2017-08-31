Bitcoin prices topped $4,800 today, reaching a new high. The digital currency’s price climbed to as much as $4,802.40 during the session, according to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI). This price represented one of many fresh highs that Bitcoin has …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Tops $4,800, Reaching New High - August 31, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $4,800 for the First Time - August 31, 2017
- Bitcoin Cash Hashrate Plunges as Price, Mining Profitability Wane - August 31, 2017