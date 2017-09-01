Bitcoin Price Tops $5,000 For First Time

Bitcoin prices topped $5,000 for the first time today, surpassing this key, psychological level and setting a fresh high. The crypocurrency’s price had risen to as much as $5,005.26 at the time of report, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI).
