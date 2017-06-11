Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis: Sailing Towards $3000

Bitcoin price is in a strong uptrend, and likely to extend gains above $2880 against the US Dollar. There is a crucial bullish trend line with support at $2750 forming on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD (data feed from SimpleFX). A break and close above $2880 …
