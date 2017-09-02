Bitcoin Prices Retreat From All-Time High

Bitcoin prices retreated today, approaching $4,500 after surpassing $5,000 for the first time ever. The price of Bitcoin fell to as little as $4,529.37 today, close to 10% below the all-time high of $5,013.91, data provided by CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price …
