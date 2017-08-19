Following a week of thrilling price gains and two all-times highs – $4,483 on August 15, and $4,520 on August 17 – bitcoin prices have now slumped back toward $4,000. Opening the session at $4,159, price across global exchanges peaked early at $ …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prices Retreat Toward $4,100 While Bitcoin Cash Soars - August 19, 2017
- Bitcoin Prices Retreat Toward $4,000 While Bitcoin Cash Soars - August 19, 2017
- This Bitcoin Price Prediction Says $55,000 Possible in 5 Years - August 19, 2017