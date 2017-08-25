The price of bitcoin closed in on its all-time high of $4,522.13 today, though it ultimately fell short of surpassing the total, first set on August 18. At press time, the price of bitcoin had hit a high of $4,496, just 1% above opening, only to to fall …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prices Rise But Fall Short of All-Time High - August 25, 2017
- The Latest Use for Bitcoin? Fighting Sex Trafficking - August 25, 2017
- No One Knows How Much to Pay in Bitcoin Cash Taxes - August 25, 2017