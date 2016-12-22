Bitcoin reaches highest total valuation of $14 billion

Bitcoin, the digital currency that most people have never actually used, has hit a record value of $14 billion after jumping 5 per cent on Thursday. The price of a single BitCoin reached $875 on the European Bitstamp exchange, according to Reuters, which …
