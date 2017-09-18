Bitcoin Rebounds, Up Over $900 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

LONDON — The price of Bitcoin is surging on Monday after a week in which it lost more than $1,000 in value and dropped below $3,000 per coin for the first time in over a month. The cryptocurrency dropped 16% against the dollar on Thursday after Chinese …
