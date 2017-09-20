(Bloomberg) — The bitcoin rally is proving hard to stop. The cryptocurrency has breached $4,000, soaring more than 20 percent from the lows reached Friday, as concern eases that a crackdown by Chinese regulators will hinder the growth of the alternative …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Roars Back From Chinese-Regulation Spurred Swoon - September 20, 2017
- ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Sees the Digital Currency Splitting Again - September 20, 2017
- Here’s why the crackdown on bitcoin in China is ‘not a real problem’ for the digital currency - September 19, 2017