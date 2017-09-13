Bitcoin should be valued at half of what it’s worth today, says Mohamed El-Erian

“The current prices assume massive adoption, which is not going to happen,” the economist argues. The Allianz advisor says bitcoin will exist as a peer-to-peer means of payment. Bitcoin falls below $4,000 on the threat of a regulatory crackdown in China …
