Bitcoin plunged over five percent on Friday under pressure of a nationwide Chinese ban on local bitcoin exchanges and trading platforms. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency traded at $3,686 on Friday, down more than 25 percent from its record high of $ …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin sinking on concerns over Chinese cryptocurrency crackdown - September 24, 2017
- Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor - September 24, 2017
- The Pirate Bay is secretly running a Bitcoin miner in the background, increasing your CPU usage - September 24, 2017