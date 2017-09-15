Bitcoin Sinks as China Is Said to Order Exchange Halt This Month

Bitcoin tumbled, heading for its worst week since January 2015, after people familiar with the matter said China aims to stop exchange trading of cryptocurrencies by the end of September. Regional Chinese regulators were notified of the plan by a central …
