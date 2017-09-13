Bitcoin slides on ‘fraud’ warning from JPMorgan’s Dimon

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin slid by more than 10 percent on Wednesday, as investors sold the cryptocurrency after a warning by JPMorgan (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon that it “is a fraud” and will eventually “blow up”. Bitcoin, the original and …
