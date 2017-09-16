Bitcoin supporters fire back at Jamie Dimon after ‘fraud’ comment

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin a “fraud” earlier this week, and bitcoin supporters say Dimon is totally missing its value.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- China orders all Bitcoin exchanges to close - September 16, 2017
- Where Does the Bitcoin Price Go From Here? Industry Observers Weigh In - September 16, 2017
- The Rally: Ethereum, Bitcoin Prices Lead Markets to $20 Billion Advance - September 16, 2017