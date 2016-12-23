Bitcoin headed for its biggest weekly jump since June as rising geopolitical risks boosted demand for alternative assets. The cryptocurrency surged 15 percent this week to $900.40 as of 2:38 p.m. in Hong Kong, taking its gain this year to 107 percent, data …
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surges Above $900 on Geopolitical Risks, Fed Tightening - December 23, 2016
- Bitcoin's Increasing Value - December 22, 2016
- Bitcoin’s price is surging again, but there’s another measure that really shows its value - December 22, 2016