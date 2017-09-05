China has a new target on its internet hit list: cryptocurrency. The People’s Bank of China banned initial coin offerings — raising funds by launching new digital tokens — following a series of investigations, it announced Monday. There was no mention …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- London developer to allow rental tenants to pay deposits in bitcoin - September 5, 2017
- Bitcoin takes a hit as China bans cryptocurrency offerings - September 5, 2017
- Defining Bitcoin User: Ignore Biased Online Surveys, Look at Bitcoin ATM Market - September 4, 2017