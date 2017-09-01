As Bitcoin continues its humongous run, soaring to new highs again this month, more and more investors are flocking to the cryptocurrency. Get-rich-quick artists and even mainstream investors are riveted by Bitcoin’s 353% year-to-date return and the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Tax Dodgers on Collision Course With the IRS - September 1, 2017
- Stock-market investor who sank Valeant thinks a bitcoin fund is the ‘most dangerous’ - August 31, 2017
- Bitcoin Surges To New Record High, Overtakes Paypal & Netflix, Nears Morgan Stanley’s Market Cap - August 31, 2017