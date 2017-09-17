Bitcoin Traders: Embrace the Volatility or Perish

Bitcoin fell like a rock last week as many speculators in the cryptocurrency decided to book profits and head to the sidelines after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned about the dangers of Bitcoin, saying “It’s worse than tulip bulbs. It won’t end well.
