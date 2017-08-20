Bitcoin Trading Sideways as Bitcoin Cash Drops to $800

Following the all-time highs set over the last week, bitcoin has been trading sideways for the last 48 hours, and prices are fluctuating in the $4,050 to $4,200 range. Prices for the asset across global exchanges averaged $4,109 at press time, having …
