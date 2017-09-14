Bitcoin Tumbles After Chinese Exchange Says It Will Halt Trading

Bitcoin fell for a fifth day, the longest losing streak in more than a year, after one of China’s largest online exchanges said it would stop handling trades by the end of the month amid a government crackdown on cryptocurrencies. BTC China will …
