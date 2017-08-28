Bitcoin Vs. PayPal

PayPal recently reported excellent results. However, Bitcoin is also a remarkable “digital money” opportunity. I’ve recently been writing a lot about Bitcoin. That’s brought my focus back on banks like Wells Fargo (WFC), but also credit card companies like …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Short: ETF Firm Rex Eyes Downside Potential With Fund Filing - August 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Short: ETF Firm Rex Eyes Downside Potential With New Fund Launch - August 28, 2017
- Kim Dotcom Pitches Bitcoin Payment Plugin Bitcache to YouTubers - August 28, 2017