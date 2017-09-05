Bitcoin’s Fall Unlikely to Last: 3 Great Choices

Digital currencies received a massive jolt on Monday when China’s authorities issued a notice declaring that initial coin offerings (ICOs) were illegal. Following this announcement, the price of bitcoin declined from $4,584 to nearly $4,350 per bitcoin.
