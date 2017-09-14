The price of bitcoin fell more than $500 today as market turmoil continues in the aftermath of Chinese exchange BTCC’s trading stoppage announcement. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) has hit a fresh low of $3,350.17 – roughly $523 down from the day …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Slippening: Ethereum, Bitcoin Prices in Free Fall as Market Plunges Below $120 Billion - September 14, 2017
- How Much Bitcoin Are You Willing To Lose? - September 14, 2017
- Bitcoin’s Price Is Down More Than $500 Today - September 14, 2017