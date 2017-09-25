Bitcoin’s price is spiking higher by 7 percent right now

The price of bitcoin rose sharply on Monday with its price spiking up 7 percent Monday morning, according to Coindesk market data. The price of the cryptocurrency is up nearly 300 percent year to date. It was unclear what was behind Monday’s sudden move …
