Sep.19 — Roger Ver, chief executive officer at Bitcoin.com, discusses the safety of the cryptocurrency, his outlook for the technology, Bitcoin Cash and where prices are heading. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Ver Says Future Is Brighter Than Ever Before – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - September 19, 2017
- China’s bitcoin clampdown is likely here to stay, analysts say - September 19, 2017
- Pick n Pay Double Take? The Supermarket Chain Isn’t Accepting Bitcoin, It Tested It - September 19, 2017