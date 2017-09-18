Biting Back on Bitcoin, Central Banks Chew Over Introducing Cryptocurrencies

Central banks should consider introducing their own cryptocurrencies to counter the risks from the explosive growth in bitcoin and other virtual currencies, the Bank for International Settlements said in a new report. The 16-page analysis, tucked into a …
