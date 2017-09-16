Can Bitcoin Prices Reach $5000 Again Without China?

After falling for most of the week like a stone, Bitcoin, the “people’s currency,” made a sharp turn upwards on Friday and early Saturday morning, gaining close to 12 percent within 24 hours. Other cryptocurrencies followed suit. Ethereum also gained …
