CEX.IO Have Launched Bitcoin Cash Trading – What Is Your Profit?

So, August 1st has passed, making the last couple of weeks very intense and saturated for Bitcoin. Not only SegWit was launched, but the hard fork took place as well. At the beginning, the steadiness of Bitcoin was pleasantly surprising, but then it went …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Now’s The Time For Gold – And Bitcoin - August 20, 2017
- Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Bitcoin Cash Price Drops to $800 - August 20, 2017
- This 18-year-old digital-currency millionaire thinks bitcoin could hit $10,000 a coin - August 20, 2017