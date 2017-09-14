Charlie Lee: OKCoin and Huobi to Meet Regulators Friday; Bitcoin Exchange Suspensions a “Good Thing”

Litecoin creator Charlie Lee tweeted that Chinese bitcoin exchanges OKCoin and Huobi are meeting with regulators on Friday. Lee hinted that they will follow BTCC’s lead and suspend their trading platforms, potentially leaving Chinese traders without …
