WeChat is starting to see its first wave of defectors: Chinese cryptocurrency afficionados. The country’s crackdown on bitcoin and WeChat, the nation’s dominant messaging app, is sending users of both to Telegram and other encrypted services banned in …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- China’s WeChat Crackdown Drives Bitcoin Devotees to Telegram - September 14, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Drops Below $3,500, But Is a Relief Rally In Sight? - September 14, 2017
- UPDATE 3-Bitcoin exchange BTCChina says to stop trading, sparking further slide - September 14, 2017