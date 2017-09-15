Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges OKCoin and Huobi to Close in October: Report

Chinese bitcoin exchanges OKCoin and Huobi will reportedly close their trading platforms by the end of October, joining BTCC, ViaBTC, and Yunbi in shuttering order-book services. According to a report from Chinese media service Caixin, the two exchange …
