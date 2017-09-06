Could a bitcoin bubble be looming on the horizon?

CNBC’s Seema Mody reports on bitcoin potentially becoming a bubble as the crytpocurrency surges. The “Fast Money” traders weigh in. Facing at least $10 billion in flood insurance claims: Former FEMA deputy admin.
