Built in less than 24 hours at TC Disrupt SF 2017’s hackathon, CAV, or Crypto Asset Visualizer, does exactly what it sounds like – it makes it easier to visualize your cryptocurrency holdings. Using augmented reality, CAV calculates the USD value of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Asset Visualizer turns your bitcoin into an AR pile of cash - September 17, 2017
- Crypto Asset Visualizer turns your bitcoin into a AR pile of cash - September 17, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Increases to $3,680, Chinese Exchanges and Experts Remain Optimistic - September 17, 2017