Cryptocurrency Exchanges Shut Down Due To Heavy Selling Of Bitcoin

The Bitcoin market hit record highs over the weekend before dropping further than it has in years. Several exchanges for the cryptocurrency suffered outages during the fluctuation, leaving customers unable to buy or sell for hours. Coinbase, one of the …
