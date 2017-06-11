BitPrime, a Christchurch-based brokerage, is the only firm in the world to offer a direct exchange of cryptocurrencies ethereum and ripple for New Zealand dollars. Founder Geoff Palmer said his operation has grown rapidly since its launch three …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- LocalBitcoins Confirms Support for Upcoming Fork Version of Bitcoin - June 11, 2017
- Cybercurrency exchange offers more than bitcoin for New Zealand dollars - June 11, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Preparing For $3000 - June 11, 2017