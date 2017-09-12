Dimon: Bitcoin a fraud

Addressing the Barclays conference, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he would fire any trader for stupidity for trading bitcoin. The craze, he says, is worse than tulip bulbs. Bitcoin is lower by 1.9% on the session.
