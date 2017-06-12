Cybersecurity research group BadCypher recently uncovered a clever, unusual trick Polish thieves are using to empty Facebook users’ bank accounts and turning their funds into bitcoin so they won’t get caught. Get exclusive analysis of bitcoin and learn …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Facebook Thieves Are Emptying Bank Accounts for Bitcoin - June 12, 2017
- Sudden $3,000 Bitcoin Volatility Shakes Altcoin Markets - June 12, 2017
- Is There a Bitcoin Bubble? - June 12, 2017