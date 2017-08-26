Yesterday, CCN reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had temporarily suspended trading of BITCF, effective August 24 at 9:30 am EDT until at least 11:59 am on September 7. BITCF–which is traded over-the counter–has soared more …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Bitcoin Capital Responds to SEC Suspension - August 26, 2017
- Monero, Dash Prices Soar as Bitcoin Slips Below $4,300 - August 26, 2017
- Bitcoin ETF Now More Likelier than Ever, Says Bloomberg Analyst - August 26, 2017