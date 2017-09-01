“Fast Money” trader Brian Kelly discusses the bitcoin trust falling after Citron Research’s Andrew Left announced he’s shorted it.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin Prices Have Risen More Than 400% This Year - September 1, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Nears $5,000; YTD Growth Exceeds 400% - September 1, 2017
- Grayscale’s bitcoin trust falls on Citron Research Andrew Left’s short - September 1, 2017