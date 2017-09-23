China’s widening crackdown on bitcoin trading resulted in a travel ban of sorts for two executives from the country’s largest commercial bitcoin exchanges, which regulators are closing down. On Thursday, top executives of two Chinese digital currency …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- No Ban: Malaysia’s Central Bank is Developing Bitcoin Regulations - September 23, 2017
- 4 Reasons Why Bitcoin May Still Blow Up - September 23, 2017
- Have Bitcoin, Can’t Travel: Crackdown Grounds China Cryptocurrency Executives - September 23, 2017