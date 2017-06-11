Hedge Funds Investing in Bitcoin Are Outperforming Their Peers

Bitcoin’s price has gained over 180 percent this year, while hedge funds have only returned 3.5 percent on average. Most hedge fund managers have stayed away from bitcoin. However, the few that have included it are significantly outperforming their peers.
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor
