Herd on the Street? Bank of America Survey Calls Bitcoin ‘Most Crowded Trade’

Buying bitcoin is now the most crowded trade in the financial markets. According to fund managers surveyed by Bank of America, 26 percent of the 181 fund managers polled (who oversee a combined $629 billion in assets) cited bitcoin as the most crowded …
