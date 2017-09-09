Binance, the exchange which is known for funding its operations through an ICO token called the BNB and having a high volume of NEO trading, has taken the news of Chinese regulatory changes in stride: fine, they say, the Chinese simply can’t trade here …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ICO Ban: Bitcoin Exchange Binance Restricts Chinese Access - September 9, 2017
- Why China Crushed Bitcoin - September 9, 2017
- Bitcoin tumbles on report China to shutter digital currency exchanges - September 9, 2017