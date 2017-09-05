NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Knox Group of Companies, with headquarters in the Isle of Man, announced late on Tuesday it will launch a residential and commercial property development in Dubai valued at 250 million pounds ($325 million), with residences that …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Isle of Man firm to launch 250 million-pound Dubai property priced in bitcoin - September 5, 2017
- This is the First Real Estate Development to Accept Bitcoin as Payment - September 5, 2017
- Bitcoin Is a Bubble, Says Nobel-Winning Economist Who Predicted the Housing Collapse - September 5, 2017