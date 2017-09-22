Even as Bitcoin fans attack the J.P. Morgan CEO for his views on the cryptocurrency, Jamie Dimon is doubling down once again on his call that Bitcoin is a “fraud.” In a CNBC interview Friday, Dimon labeled Bitcoin a “novelty” with no real value. “Right now …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jamie Dimon Says the Whole Bitcoin Craze Will ‘End Badly’ - September 22, 2017
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast – Bitcoin Prices Break Lower - September 22, 2017
- If bitcoin dies, it’ll be from its own missteps - September 21, 2017