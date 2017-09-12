JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: I’d Fire Trader “In a Second” for Trading Bitcoin

It’s no secret JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon doesn’t like Bitcoin. On Tuesday he made his feelings even clearer, promising to fire any trader that traded the digital currency and even mocking his own daughter for buying into the craze.
