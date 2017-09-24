NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said he would fire any employee trading bitcoin for being “stupid”. The cryptocurrency “won’t end well”, he told an investor conference in New York on Tuesday, predicting it will …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan CEO threatens to fire traders who bet on bitcoin - September 24, 2017
- Smart Contract in Bitcoin - September 24, 2017
- List of small businesses that accept bitcoin - September 24, 2017