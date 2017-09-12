JPMorgan’s Dimon says bitcoin ‘is a fraud’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin “is a fraud” and will blow up, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), said on Tuesday. Speaking at an investor conference in New York, Dimon said, “The currency isn’t going to work. You can’t …
