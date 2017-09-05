London developer to allow rental tenants to pay deposits in bitcoin

A London property developer is to allow its tenants to pay their deposits in bitcoin – the first time the virtual currency has been used in the UK residential homes market. Co-living pioneer The Collective has announced that prospective tenants can pay …
